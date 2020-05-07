16 Smith Co. jail staff test positive for COVID-19, task force assigned to test all North Jail inmates

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – In an effort to protect the inmates and staff in the Smith County North Jail, officials made the decision to test all employees at the facility.

According to Sheriff Larry Smith, 16 staff members tested positive for COVID-19 with one having fully recovered and 24 awaiting results. A total of eight inmates have tested positive with three results still pending.

The testing began Tuesday morning and Wednesday it was determined that five employees out of 31 tested showed positive results but were asymptomatic. Thursday morning, 18 more employees were tested and results are still pending.

While the coronavirus has been contained to the North Jail facility, the first test from an employee at the Central Jail has come back positive.

Based on results, the Emergency Operations Center put a State of Texas Assistance Request (STAR) to have all inmates at the North Jail facility tested and a task force assigned from the Governor is currently being mobilized to provide this testing. Officials expect it to start in the next 48 hours.

Earlier in May, the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office developed a joint operational system to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in community jails.

When more than two inmates tested positive at the North Jail in Smith County, they were transported to the Gregg County Jail where more than eight Smith County inmates and three Gregg County inmates are being held in isolation.

Unfortunately, even though extra precautions were taken, the spread was not mitigated. The initial case was traced to a North Jail employee who became ill at work and contracted COVID-19 from a family member who works in the medical field. That employee has since recovered and returned to work after testing negative in two subsequent tests.

Below are the breakdowns of cases in Gregg and Smith County facilities: