BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

Tyler police searching for subjects in connection to pharmacy burglaries

Top Stories

Church destroyed by fire and Jesus is saved

By:

Posted: Oct 25, 2018 01:05 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 25, 2018 01:08 PM CDT

WAKEFIELD, Massauchusetts (WCVB) - This might not be as miraculous as turning water into wine, but it's close.

Tuesday, a seven-alarm fire in Massachusetts destroyed a 150-year-old church but a large painting of Jesus survived.

The painting was unscathed.

Investigators are looking into what sparked the blaze.

Witnesses reported seeing a lightning bolt shortly before the flames erupted.
 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

  • KETK NBC

  • KFXK Fox 51

  • Friday Football Fever

  • KETK News

  • KFXK Fox 51

  • Friday Football Fever Scoreboard

  • KETK NBC East Texas

    Instagram

  • KFXK Fox51 East Texas

    Instagram

  • MyEastTex Mobile App