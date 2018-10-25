Church destroyed by fire and Jesus is saved
WAKEFIELD, Massauchusetts (WCVB) - This might not be as miraculous as turning water into wine, but it's close.
Tuesday, a seven-alarm fire in Massachusetts destroyed a 150-year-old church but a large painting of Jesus survived.
The painting was unscathed.
Investigators are looking into what sparked the blaze.
Witnesses reported seeing a lightning bolt shortly before the flames erupted.
