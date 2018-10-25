Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WAKEFIELD, Massauchusetts (WCVB) - This might not be as miraculous as turning water into wine, but it's close.

Tuesday, a seven-alarm fire in Massachusetts destroyed a 150-year-old church but a large painting of Jesus survived.

The painting was unscathed.

Investigators are looking into what sparked the blaze.

Witnesses reported seeing a lightning bolt shortly before the flames erupted.

