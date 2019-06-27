150 horses seized in Camp County by Humane Society

The Humane Society of the United States, in conjunction with Safe Haven Equine Rescue and Retirement Home, assists Camp County Sheriff’s Office with the rescue of more than 150 horses from an alleged cruelty situation on Thursday, June 27th, 2019 in Camp County, Texas.

WARNING: Some of the photos may be disturbing

CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Humane Society of the United States is helping the Camp County Sheriff’s in rescuing some 150 horses from an alleged large-scale cruelty situation in Camp County.

The horses were seized on a warrant early Thursday morning from a 45-acre property. They appeared to be suffering from malnourishment and alack of veterinary care. Most of them appeared severely underweight, and many had been kept in overcrowded pens.



















Safe Haven Equine Rescue & Retirement Home is helping to transport the rescued animals to a temporary emergency shelter in an undisclosed location, where they will receive medical care.

The Humane Society of the United States has committed to providing at least 60 days of hay for the horses, in addition to assisting with other needs related to their care.

“It is gut-wrenching for our team to see so many horses suffering from deprivation of their most basic needs,” said Jessica Johnson, director of animal crimes for the Humane Society of the United States. “We are thankful to the Camp County Sheriff’s Office for answering the call to help these animals.”

The Camp County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the Humane Society of the United States after concerns about the welfare of animals on the property were raised.

“This is a very large rescue effort for a department of our size and with the help of the Humane Society of the United States as well as Safe Haven Equine Rescue and Retirement Home, this is possible,” said Camp County Sheriff Alan McCandless. “Our concern is getting these animals to a safe location where a veterinarian can assess them and get them the care they need.”

“We are committed to doing all that we can to get these horses the expert care they need,” said Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States. “Depriving an animal of proper nutrition and necessary veterinary care is unacceptable, and we strongly encourage the public to contact authorities if they ever suspect that any animal is in trouble and in need of intervention.”

“Upon the horses arriving at our holding facility, they are receiving necessary medical attention, including an overall exam and being grouped with appropriate size and gender horses,” said Kerri Downs, rescue coordinator for Safe Haven Equine Rescue and Retirement Home. “As of 10:30 a.m., the body scores of all the horses examined so far have ranged from one to three, meaning a number of them are emaciated.”

The Alex and Elisabeth Lewyt Charitable Trust is offering to match a generous portion of donations received by other contributors to support the care and supplies needed for the rescued animals.

Support is needed to help with this case, as well as future emergencies such as natural disasters and animal cruelty cases. Those interested in helping are encouraged to donate to the Humane Society of the United States’ Emergency Animal Rescue Fund.