13 people shot in Peoria, Ill., after ‘large fight’ between 200 people

PEORIA, Illinois (KETK) – An early morning shooting in Peoria, Illinois, left 13 people injured, two of them seriously.

According to Peoria police, the shooting happened at about 4:41 a.m. after a “large fight” broke out among some 200 people at the city’s Riverfront.

Investigators say multiple people were firing weapons.

Two victims were found at the scene – an adult male with a gunshot wound to the neck and an adult female with a gunshot wound to the back.

Both were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Eleven other victims suffered gunshot wounds to their extremities and were taken to local hospitals in private vehicles.

All 13 victims are adults, six of them male and seven female. No injuries are considered life threatening at this time.

This incident is under investigation.