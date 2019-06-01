12 Virginia Beach shooting victims identified

President Donald Trump orders U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff until sunset on June 4 to recognize the victims. The state of Virginia will fly flags at half-staff until sunest on June 8th.

During a Saturday morning news conference, Virginia Beach City Manager Dave Hansen identified the 12 people killed in a mass shooting at the Municipal Center Complex the evening before.

All of the victims were city employees, except one person, a contractor who was at the building to get a permit.

Original Story: At least 12 people dead at shooting in Virginia Beach

Here are the names and faces of the victims.