12 Virginia Beach shooting victims identified

Top Stories

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump orders U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff until sunset on June 4 to recognize the victims. The state of Virginia will fly flags at half-staff until sunest on June 8th. 

During a Saturday morning news conference, Virginia Beach City Manager Dave Hansen identified the 12 people killed in a mass shooting at the Municipal Center Complex the evening before.

All of the victims were city employees, except one person, a contractor who was at the building to get a permit.

Original Story: At least 12 people dead at shooting in Virginia Beach

Here are the names and faces of the victims.


Katherine A. Nixon
Public Utilities – 10 years
Engineer
Virginia Beach

Laquita C. Brown
Public Works – 4.5 years 
Right of Way Agent 
Chesapeake

Tara Welch Gallagher
Public Works – 6 years 
Engineer 
Virginia Beach

Mary Louise Gayle
Public Works – 24 years 
Right of Way Agent 
Virginia Beach

Alexander Mikhail Gusev
Public Works – 9 years 
Right of Way Agent 
Virginia Beach

Richard H. Nettleton 
Public Utilities – 28 years 
Engineer 
Norfolk

Christopher Kelly Rapp
Public Works – 11 years 
Engineer 
Powhatan

Ryan Keith Cox
Public Utilities – 12.5 years 
Account Clerk 
Virginia Beach 

Joshua O. Hardy
Public Utilities- 4.5 years 
Engineering Technician
Virginia Beach 

Michelle “Missy” Langer 
Public Utilities – 12 years 
Admin. Assistant
Virginia Beach

Robert “Bobby” Williams
Public Utilities – 41 years 
Special Projects Coordinator 
Chesapeake

Herbert “Bert” Snelling
Contractor 
Virginia Beach

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51