12 Virginia Beach shooting victims identified

President Donald Trump orders U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff until sunset on June 4 to recognize the victims. The state of Virginia will fly flags at half-staff until sunest on June 8th.
During a Saturday morning news conference, Virginia Beach City Manager Dave Hansen identified the 12 people killed in a mass shooting at the Municipal Center Complex the evening before.
All of the victims were city employees, except one person, a contractor who was at the building to get a permit.
Original Story: At least 12 people dead at shooting in Virginia Beach
Here are the names and faces of the victims.
Katherine A. Nixon
Public Utilities – 10 years
Engineer
Virginia Beach
Laquita C. Brown
Public Works – 4.5 years
Right of Way Agent
Chesapeake
Tara Welch Gallagher
Public Works – 6 years
Engineer
Virginia Beach
Mary Louise Gayle
Public Works – 24 years
Right of Way Agent
Virginia Beach
Alexander Mikhail Gusev
Public Works – 9 years
Right of Way Agent
Virginia Beach
Richard H. Nettleton
Public Utilities – 28 years
Engineer
Norfolk
Christopher Kelly Rapp
Public Works – 11 years
Engineer
Powhatan
Ryan Keith Cox
Public Utilities – 12.5 years
Account Clerk
Virginia Beach
Joshua O. Hardy
Public Utilities- 4.5 years
Engineering Technician
Virginia Beach
Michelle “Missy” Langer
Public Utilities – 12 years
Admin. Assistant
Virginia Beach
Robert “Bobby” Williams
Public Utilities – 41 years
Special Projects Coordinator
Chesapeake
Herbert “Bert” Snelling
Contractor
Virginia Beach