11 injured in overnight shooting in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (KETK) – An overnight shooting in New Orleans has injured at least 11 people.

Police say the shooting happened in the 700 block of Canal Street, next to Bourbon Street.

Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said 10 victims were taken to a hospital, and two are in critical condition.

One person was detained at the scene, though it is unclear as yet whether the individual was connected to the shooting.

The shooting took place on a busy commercial block of Canal Street that has streetcar tracks and is near many hotels.

Ferguson says police quickly responded to the scene as patrols were heightened for this weekend’s Bayou Classic, the annual Thanksgiving weekend rivalry football game between Grambling State and Southern University at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.