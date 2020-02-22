1 person suffers minor burns in Rusk County fire

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person suffered minor burns Saturday morning fire in Rusk County.

According to a Facebook post by the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the fire broke out in the 6000 block of US 79 South just before 11 a.m. Henderson Fire department and Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department responded initially, then were assisted by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and DPS.

CHRISTUS EMS also responded to treat one person for minor burns.

The fire has been extinguished and the scene cleared.

