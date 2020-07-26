1 person in custody after overnight shooting in Rusk County injures 4

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is in custody after an overnight shooting at a large gathering near Mt. Enterprise injured four people.

According to Rusk County Deputy Emergency Coordinator Patrick Dooley, the incident occurred at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning during the Rude Boyz Annual Trail Ride at Durango’s Canyon in the 1039 block of FM 1798.

“At about 12:30 a.m.,” said Dooley, “an individual started shooting, sending people running. We don’t have a motive yet. Four people were shot, and one suffered a medical emergency after being shot.”

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and Henderson Police Department are investigating.