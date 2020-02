LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

According to police, the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Mobberly.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found one person dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact LPD at 903-237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.