1 person dead, 1 arrested for murder after early morning Gregg County assault

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an assault at a club that left one person dead and another in custody on a charge of murder.

According to GCSO, the incident happened at about 2:54 a.m. Sunday at Jaguars on Estes Parkway. Deputies responded to an assault call and found one injured victim, who was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Investigators identified and took one suspect into custody on a charge of murder.

Neither victim nor suspect has yet been identified.

KETK will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC