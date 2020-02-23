1 person dead, 1 arrested for murder after early morning Gregg County assault

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an assault at a club that left one person dead and another in custody on a charge of murder.

According to GCSO, the incident happened at about 2:54 a.m. Sunday at Jaguars on Estes Parkway. Deputies responded to an assault call and found one injured victim, who was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Investigators identified and took one suspect into custody on a charge of murder.

Neither victim nor suspect has yet been identified.

