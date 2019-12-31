1 man taken to hospital; Tyler PD investigating shooting near downtown

TYLER, Texas (KETK) One person had to be taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a shooting near downtown Tyler.

According to Detective April Molina, a man had to be taken to the hospital after being shot in the 900 block of South Kennedy Avenue.

Officials received the call shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The man was alert and talking, according to police. The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

Police are actively searching for the person responsible for the shooting. He left the scene of the crime in a car, but there is no description of that vehicle at this time.









KETK has a crew at the scene and will continue to keep you updated as more information is released.