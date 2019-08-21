1 man dead overnight after being hit by a motorhome near Livingston

Breaking News
LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) – One man is dead after being hit by a car on US HWY 190 early Monday morning, according to DPS officials.

The incident occurred about seven miles east of Livingston just after 12:30 a.m.

33-year-old Rudy Williams was walking on the road when he was struck by a 2000 Bounder motorhome. He was taken to CHI St. Luke’s Hospital in Livingston, but was later pronounced dead.

The driver was identified as 58-year-old Homero Ortiz. He was not injured in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

