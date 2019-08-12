1 dead, another injured after Smith County house fire

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead and another is in the hospital after being caught in a Smith County house fire Monday morning, according to Casey Murphy.

The fire was located in the 13800 block of CR 220, near Chapel Hill. Officials received a report of the fire at 10:45 a.m.

Two people were transported to a local hospital, and one later died. The identity of the victim has not been released, pending notification of family members.

It is unclear how serious the injuries are for the second person involved. The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Fire Marshal’s Office with the assistance of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.