1 dead after single-vehicle crash; no seat belt worn

Posted: May 27, 2019 12:18 PM CDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 12:51 PM CDT

Smith County (KETK) - A single vehicle crash Sunday morning leads to one fatality.

Sunday at 6:20 a.m., troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash on HWY 155 N. 

Preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver was traveling north on HWY 155 when his vehicle went off the road and struck a tree. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Shamburger and taken to a local funeral home. 

The driver is identified as Jose Naverro-Ortiz, 22, of Spiro Oklahoma.

The crash remains under investigation.

 

