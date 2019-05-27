1 dead after single-vehicle crash; no seat belt worn

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Smith County (KETK) - A single vehicle crash Sunday morning leads to one fatality.

Sunday at 6:20 a.m., troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash on HWY 155 N.

Preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver was traveling north on HWY 155 when his vehicle went off the road and struck a tree. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Shamburger and taken to a local funeral home.

The driver is identified as Jose Naverro-Ortiz, 22, of Spiro Oklahoma.

The crash remains under investigation.