1 dead after single-vehicle crash; no seat belt worn
Smith County (KETK) - A single vehicle crash Sunday morning leads to one fatality.
Sunday at 6:20 a.m., troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash on HWY 155 N.
Preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver was traveling north on HWY 155 when his vehicle went off the road and struck a tree. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Shamburger and taken to a local funeral home.
The driver is identified as Jose Naverro-Ortiz, 22, of Spiro Oklahoma.
The crash remains under investigation.