1 dead, 2 injured in two-vehicle fatality

One dead, two injured in two-vehicle crash in Bullard.

Sunday night at 10:15 Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on FM 344, four miles East of Bullard Texas. Preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling west on FM 344. For an undetermined reason, the vehicle struck a guardrail and drove into the eastbound lane where it struck a Ford F-150.

The driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe was identified as Ashley Frias, 18, of Bullard. She was transported to UT Health where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Ford F-150 was identified as Tracy Anderson, 46, of Whitehouse and transported to CHRISTUS Mother Francis in stable condition.

A passenger in Frias’s vehicle, 15, was transported to UT Health in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation.