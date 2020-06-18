1 dead, 1 arrested in Upshur County shooting

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man is dead and another in jail after a Thursday evening shooting in Upshur County.

According to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported shooting at a residence in the 200 block of Private Road 3051 at about 7:40 p.m. When deputies arrived, they were told the victim had been taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle and that the man accused of the shooting had fled.

Witnesses identified the victim as Michial Clint Moses.

Moses died in the hospital.

Deputies found the suspect, identified as Matthew Gregory Harris, at a residence in the 300 BLK of Private Road 4351.

Harris has been charged with murder and is in the Upshur County Jail on a bond of $500,000.