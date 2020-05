LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Dallas man is dead and another has been arrested after a shooting in Longview.

According to Longview police, Stanton Rogers, 29, of Dallas was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in a vehicle in the area of Mobberly and Young in Longview.

The investigation indicates that Prometheaus Washington, 27, also of Dallas fired a handgun in the moving vehicle, resulting in Rogers’ death.

Washington has been charged with criminal negligent homicide.