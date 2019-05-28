Top Stories

'Hero' arm opens world of possibilities for North Carolina teen

By:

Posted: May 27, 2019 07:19 PM CDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 07:19 PM CDT

'Hero' arm opens world of possibilities for North Carolina teen

(WCNC) Giovanna Dubuc is like most teens. She loves texting on her smartphone, enjoying a sport, and even plays the violin.

And chances are she has the most incredible arm you have ever seen. 

It's called the Hero Arm, and it's the first of its kind in North Carolina.

Hanger Clinic uses a 3D printer to get an exact fit for the bionic prosthesis. It has different grips, a light touch, a hard grip. It even allows her to do fun greetings, like a peace sign. 

Dubuc's mind sends signals down her arm. Sensors then activate the bionics and a processor brings it to life. 

"It isn't until you actually put the prosthesis on where all of a sudden she fires a signal and the hand opens," Mark Elgart with the Hanger Clinic explains.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2HA9i2C

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Big Race INDY

header image

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News