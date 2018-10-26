"Day of the Dead" celebration coming to TJC.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - Day of the Dead, also known as Día de los Muertos, originated in Mexico as a holiday to remember friends and family who have passed away.

TJC's Hispanic Student Organization is hosting Día de los Muertos from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 1, on the TJC main campus.

Activities will include three ofrendas (altars) on the campus, free food, face painting and entertainment with live music.

The program begins at White Administrative Services Center; the second stop is Vaughan Library; and the third destination is the "Geese in Flight" fountain in front of Wise Auditorium, where participants are welcome to bring photos to memorialize their loved ones.

Different foods are offered at each stop including traditional Mexican treats.

Director of Student Life and Involvement Lauren Tyler said, "TJC's Day of the Dead event helps bring awareness of different cultures and their observances. We hope the community will join the TJC students and employees as we celebrate this Hispanic tradition."

In case of inclement weather, the event will be held in Rogers Student Center.