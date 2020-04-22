Top stories: ‘Slap in the face’ to agents; money for migrants; bill could impact border wall plans

More than two weeks after the fact, some U.S. observers still find the images shocking: The president of Mexico walking up to a white SUV to shake hands with the mom of the world’s most infamous drug lord. The widely-circulated cellphone video of the act is a slap in the face for counter-narcotics agents in both Mexico and the United States, and it leaves the public wondering whether that country means to fight the drug cartels or be friends with them, said several analysts interviewed by Border Report. Read Julian Resendiz’s report here.

Last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom pledged $75 million for undocumented migrants to help them through the on-going COVID-19 crisis. Other funding is expected from private donors and contributions. The Center on Policy Initiatives in San Diego has not been selected as one of those agencies, although it believes the money promised to migrants may fall short. Read Salvador Rivera’s report here.

The Department of Homeland Security has announced that an environmental waiver has been granted to expedite construction of 15 miles of border wall in Starr County near its largest cities. However a bill filed recently by two South Texas congressmen to designate the area — along with a larger section along the Rio Grande — as a historic heritage corridor could impact how the border wall is built, one of the congressmen told Border Report. Read Sandra Sanchez’s report here.