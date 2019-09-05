Toll 49 meeting to raise awareness for proposed routes

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Keep Loop off Lake, a non-political group made up of Tyler and Chapel Hill residents, is holding a meeting at WeHope Ranch on Thursday, Sept. 5.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m., and the entire community is welcome to join to learn about proposed Toll 49 segments.

KLOL formed with the idea of raising awareness for the six proposed routes, including their personal favorite, the green route.

According to the group, this route is 12 miles long, destroys the least amount of houses, connects directly to UT Tyler and helps relieves Tyler’s inner loop traffic.

Compare that to the pink route, for example, which destroys 52 homes and is over 14 miles long.

“After looking more into it, we realized there are many more friends that will be affected,” said Brian Allen, a Keep Loop off Lake member. “The most important objectives we see that will be important to our community is to preserve tax dollars, save homes and protect Lake Tyler, which is Tyler’s primary water source.”

KLOL members say they formed to educate the community who may not know about the different route options, and has a petition for those interested to sign.

They invited any East Texan to attend the meeting to see how the road may impact them or their neighbors, and what they can do to help.

NET RMA expects to have a decision for Toll 49 made by this fall.