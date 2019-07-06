Toddlers suffer extensive injuries in Houston road rage incident

HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) – A family of four, including two toddlers, are in the hospital following a road rage incident in Houston Thursday night.

According to police, the father of the family got into an argument with another driver and tried to drive off. The other driver, though, pulled a gun and fired into the family’s pickup, which set off fireworks inside the vehicle.

The fireworks ignited a fire in the vehicle.

The two toddlers – a 1-year-old and a 2-year-old – suffered extensive burns and are in critical condition.

Investigators say good samaritans came to the family’s rescue and helped them to an ER clinic.

The suspect has not yet been caught. Police say they are looking for a man with possibly a woman and two other people in the car.