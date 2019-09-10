Toddler ‘best friends’ go viral for their excitement to hug each other

NEW YORK (CNN) — These two toddlers hug is being seen and heard around the world. And the video is lighting up social media.

Video shows 26-month-old Maxwell, and 27-month-old Finnegan, running towards each other in pure excitement to give the other a hug.

The innocence of it all is exactly why it’s going viral.

“They just took off towards each other and got my phone out as quickly as I can to record it. They are just too cute together,” Maxwell’s dad, Michael Cisneros told WPIX.

The pint-size best friends live in the same neighborhood and have known each other for over a year now.

“There’s not anyone else that comes close to Finnegan status and Maxwell’s eyes,” said Cisneros.

The boys have regular play dates, and they also just started riding the same bus to daycare together every morning.