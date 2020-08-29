TJC welcomes first group of Promise scholars for fall 2020 semester

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Tyler Junior College celebrated the arrival of its inaugural class of TJC Promise scholars for the fall of 2020 this week, according to a TJC press release.

About 400 students from 17 East Texas high schools started classes at TJC as part of the TJC Promise Scholar program.

“We are excited to welcome our first class of TJC Promise scholars to the College,” said Matthew Ramirez, the TJC Promise program director. “Through this earned scholarship, the Promise helps to create a college-going culture beginning with the first year of high school.”

This program allows students that qualify the ability to complete two years of college at TJC, and their tuition is taken care of through scholarships, grants and other funds.

Students may qualify for the program if they live in Chapel Hill, Grand Saline, Lindale, Tyler, Van or Winona. They must also meet other requirements.

Kailey Cloud is a freshman pre-nursing major and a TJC Promise scholar from Lindale.

“If it weren’t for the TJC Promise, I would probably have to focus more on getting a job and paying for college and less on actually going to college,” she said. “It’s definitely making a difference for me.”

More students have joined the program each year. Over 1,400 high school freshmen became scholars in 2019, and in late July more than 4,000 students were participating in the TJC Promise.

“We have a diverse class that represents six communities in East Texas and contributes to TJC’s mission of championing student and community success.” Ramirez said.