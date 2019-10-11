TJC to inaugurate only 7th president in 93-year history

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Dr. Juan Mejia will formally take up his position as president of TJC at his inauguration Friday afternoon.

Mejia will become only the 7th president in the school’s 93-year-history.

“We look forward to hearing from our friends and colleagues that live in our area telling us how we can continue to improve and continue to be better everyday,” Mejia said.

He was confirmed by the TJC Board of Trustees back in May to succeed retiring President Dr. Mike Metke.

Metke had been president since 2007.

Mejia will be inaugurated in a formal ceremony at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, in Wagstaff Gymnasium on the TJC campus. Admission is free, and the public is invited to attend.

A native of McAllen, Mejia completed his first postsecondary credential from Texas State Technical Institute, followed by his baccalaureate degree from Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi, and his master’s and doctoral degrees from Texas A&M University – Kingsville.



He joined TJC in 2013 as vice president for student affairs and soon after assumed the role of provost and vice president for academic and student affairs. Most recently, he served as president for branch locations and district provost. Prior to TJC, Mejia served as vice president for academic affairs and chief academic officer at South Texas College, where he is also recognized as a founding member of the institution.

TJC is one of the largest community colleges in Texas, providing access at its main campus in Tyler and throughout the East Texas region at TJC North, TJC West, TJC Jacksonville and TJC Rusk.

With more than 660 faculty and nearly 13,000 students per semester, TJC awards more than 2,500 degrees and certificates each year.