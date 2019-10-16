TJC to give veterans free dental care in November

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Junior College will host a free dental clinic for East Texas veterans and their families on Saturday, November 9, at the Rogers Nursing & Health Sciences Center at 1200 E. Fifth St., on the TJC main campus.

“(Department Chair) Carrie Hobbs and I have always had an interest in hosting a community event specific to our veterans,” TJC Dental Hygiene Professor Christina Horton said, “and we’re happy to be able to do this just before the Veterans Day holiday on Monday.”

Since the nearest Veterans Administration dental clinic is in Dallas, she said many patients might not have the time or the means to travel to the Metroplex for dental care.

“Plus, having the event on a Saturday can be a huge blessing because they won’t have to miss work or school,” she said. “We’re very excited for the opportunity to help those who have given so much in service to all of us.”

The dental services are free and include fillings, extractions and preventive care.

Appointment times must be scheduled in advance by contacting Horton by email at chor@tjc.edu or by leaving a message at 903-533-5560.