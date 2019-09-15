TJC student dies after being found unresponsive on campus

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A TJC student has died after being found unconscious in a campus dorm.

According to a statement from TJC, the female student, who has not yet been identified, was found unresponsive Saturday evening in one of the school’s residence halls.

EMS “was immediately called,” according to the statement, but the student died.

The school notified the student’s family and met with them on campus.

“The TJC community is deeply saddened by the student’s death and extends its deepest sympathy to the family,” the statement said.

Foul play is not suspected, according to the statement. The TJC Police Department is investigating, and an autopsy has been ordered.

The school is encouraging students, faculty and staff to utilize the campus resources available to aid in their grief.