TJC Foundation Scholarship Golf Tournament cancelled

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- The Tyler Junior College Foundation Scholarship Golf Tournament has been cancelled, according to a TJC press release.

The tournament has been a recurring annual event for over 33 years.

It was scheduled to take place on Thursday, Sept. 10, at Hollytree Country Club.

“The golf tournament committee diligently evaluated many options for this year’s tournament; however, we felt that cancelling was ultimately the best course of action,” said Walter K. Wilhelmi, the 2020 tournament chair. “While we are as dedicated as ever to providing scholarships for TJC students, the safety of our students, volunteers and participants is of the utmost importance.”

Wilhelmi also said, many sponsors and players have decided to contribute 100 percent of their 2020 tournament commitments toward student scholarships, despite the tournament being cancelled.

The golf tournament has provided the largest continual source of funding for scholarships at TJC, according to the college.

“During these challenging times, scholarships are needed now more than ever at TJC,” said Paul Prewitt, the TJC director of annual giving. “Thanks to the continued generosity of our loyal sponsors and players, almost 100 students will benefit from tournament scholarships this year.”