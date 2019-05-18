TJC forces game 3, plays for world series berth Saturday

The Tyler Junior College Apache baseball team is a win away from its sixth consecutive trip to the NJCAA Division 3 World Series.

No. 6 TJC plays a decisive game three in the District C Championship series against No. 8 Brookhaven Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at Mike Carter Field in Tyler.

The winner heads to Greeneville, Tennessee.

The loser gets to clean out its lockers in the next few days.

The Apaches forced the win or go home elimination contest by holding on to beat the Bears 12-9 Friday.

TJC had originally jumped out to a 12-1 cushion after five and a half innings.

Apaches reliever and Van alum Sean Beasley eventually shut the door on Brookhaven.

Tyler is now 41-18 on the season.

Watch the video to see the highlights.