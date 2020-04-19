Titus County reports 10th COVID-19 case

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Titus County Judge Brian Lee has reprted the county’s 10th confirmed case of COVID-19.

Lee reported the case in a Facebook post. He said he received notification from the department of State Health Services “late Saturday night.”

The details of the case are unknown at this time, Lee said, but it is not industry related.

“Case #9 has still not been confirmed but based on our investigation, we should receive formal notice at any time,” Lee said in his post.

Lee has issued an order for county residents to wear masks when shopping or picking up food from restaurants, for all employees to wear masks while working, and for businesses to make available at their doors and ensure customers use hand sanitizer before entering places of business.