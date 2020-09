TIMPSON, Texas (KETK)- The Timpson Independent School District announced they will have remote learning on Wednesday because several people in the district have tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

The Timpson High School campus will move to remote learning Wednesday, Sept. 9 until further notice.

Teachers will report to campus.

Elementary and junior high school will continue in person.

The school will update the public Wednesday regarding school for the rest of the week.