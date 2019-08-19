TIMELINE OF TRAGEDY: Nine-hour search for missing 3-year-old takes devastating turn

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KETK) – Smith County officials have reported that the missing child was located at 3:30 p.m. Sunday by a dive team in a nearby pond.

The child was identified as Madison Williams, 3-years-old. Details found at the pond indicated no foul play, according to Larry Smith, Smith County Sherriff’s Office.

However, the investigation is still open.

Madison was known to walk across the pasture to her grandparent’s house and follow the family dog around.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved including the Smith County Investigators, Texas Game Warden, DPS, Texas Rangers, ESD 2, and the FBI.

Officials canvassed the area around CR 210 between CR 850 and HWY 64, including a door to door search.

Drones were deployed without results. Texas Parks and Wildlife had K-9 on the scene assisting with the search.

The area is restricted except for residents.

