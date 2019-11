PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – Tickets are on sale for the Texas State Railroad’s annual Polar Express Christmas train ride.

Accompanied by the movie soundtrack, chefs aboard the train recite the classic children’s book, The Polar Express by Chris Van Allsburg, as they serve hot chocolate and cookies to passengers.

The ride includes an encounter with Santa and his elves and, of course, Christmas carols.

For information or to purchase tickets, see the Texas State Railroad website.