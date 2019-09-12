Thursday’s Morning Forecast: High pressure will suppress rain chances in East Texas

In the last few days, East Texas has been fortunate to see afternoon showers and storms around. The upper high will begin to retrograde westward and suppress our rain chances for the next couple of days. Daytime highs will remain hot and above average into the middle and upper 90s. The heat will continue into Friday into the weekend. However, I will not be surprised if we see an isolated shower for Friday into Deep East Texas.

The upper high will hold firm for the weekend. Beginning Sunday, the upper high will move to the east. Next week, we introduce rain chances back to the forecast.

In the tropics, we are watching Invest 95-L. Currently, Invest 95-L has a 70% chance of development in the next five days. It could become a tropical depression in the Gulf this weekend. Most models show impacts to the east of East Texas. However, we will continue to watch it and see if it brings any impacts to our region.

The next seven days