Thursday Morning Forecast: We stay on the western edge of potential impacts from a tropical cyclone

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 7-11-19

TODAY: A weak cold front arrives, we start with a few clouds but clearing to mostly sunny for a majority of the day. Staying humid! Still hot. High: 93-95. Wind: NNE 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and calm night, temps decently cool. Low: 73, Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies and likely the most comfortable day of the week! Still humid. A 10% chance of a few afternoon storms in eastern areas, 20% in parts of Deep East Texas. Low: 73. High: 92. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Impacts from the tropical system possible, including a 30% to 40% chance of rain and storms. Not as hot. Low: 72. Highs: middle to upper 80s. Wind: Northeast 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: A 30% chance for some rain and storms – heavier rain likely to occur into Louisiana. Mostly cloudy and milder. Low: 73. High: 88. Wind: NE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Humid. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 70. High: 89. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A 20% chance of a shower. Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 72. High: 92. Winds: South-SW 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Hotter. Low: 75. High: 93. Winds: SW 10 mph.

