Thursday Morning Forecast: Warming up into the weekend

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 7-25-19

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies with mostly upper level clouds. We’ll be warmer today but still feeling fantastic! High: 89, Winds: ENE 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and calm night. Winds slowly shifting South. Decently cool. Low: 67, Winds: E 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. One more mild morning and then warmer in the afternoon. Feeling more humid as the day goes on. High: 91. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY and SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% to 20% chance for showers and storms. Lows: Low 70s. Highs: Low 90s. Wind: SE 10 mph Saturday, South 10 mph Sunday. Heat index returns: it will feel like the middle to upper 90s and near 100.

MONDAY: A 20% chance of t-storms. Low: 74. High: 94. Wind: West-Southwest 10 mph. It will feel like the upper 90s to around 100.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and becoming hotter. Lows: middle 70s. Highs: middle 90s. Heat indices around 100 or higher. Wind: West 5-10 mph.