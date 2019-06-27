Thursday Morning Forecast: Very humid with more shower chances long term

TODAY: Hazy mostly sunny skies by the late afternoon and evening. Very humid. Very isolated showers but odds of seeing rain only around 10%. High: 90. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear night, temps cooling down. Low: 72, Winds: S 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies with a 10% to 20% chance for showers and storms in the afternoon – mainly eastern areas and Deep East Texas. Highs: 92. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: A 20% to 30% chance of storms in the afternoon. Remaining hot and humid. Low: 72. High: 90. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY and MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of storms. Humid. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: upper 80s to around 90. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph Monday, South-Southwest 10 mph on Monday.

TUESDAY: A 20% to 30% chance of storms. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low: 71. High: 87. Winds: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 30% chance of showers and a few storms. Mostly cloudy & breezy. Low: 71. High: 89. Winds: South 15 mph.