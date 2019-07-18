Thursday Morning Forecast: Slight cool down next week







EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 7-18-19

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies to start the day but clouds continuously thin into the afternoon. Eventually mostly sunny hot and humid. Highs: 93-97. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear night with winds slightly calmer. Morning clouds form up by sunrise.

FRIDAY: Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. Breezy at times and hot. High: 95. Winds: South 15 mph.

SATURDAY & SATURDAY: Morning clouds to mostly sunny into the afternoon. Hot and very humid. Lows: middle 70s. Highs: 94-96. Wind: South 10 mph. Afternoon heat index will make it feel like 103° – 109°. A 10% to 20% chance of isolated PM showers in Deep East Texas and far eastern areas.

MONDAY: An approaching cold front will bring a few storms in the area. Remaining very warm. Chances of rain and storms at 20% (could increase). Low: 76. High: 93. Wind: South, becoming North 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, still about a 20% chance of rain. Otherwise, some lower humidity. Low: lower 70s. Highs: upper 80s to around 90. Wind: NE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Decreasing clouds. Lower humidity, still warm. Low: 72. High: 90. Wind: NE 10 mph.





