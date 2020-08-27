Thursday Morning Forecast: Rain wind expected along TX/LA border from Laura

HURRICANE LAURA WILL BRING DAMAGING WINDS AND FLOODING ALONG THE TX/LA BORDER

TODAY: Hurricane Laura will continue to push along the TX/LA with the biggest hazards remaining in Western Louisiana with heavy rain and damaging winds. Most of East Texas will see rain and windy conditions this morning. Cloudy and warm for the afternoon. Chance of rain: 40% (Western Counties), 70% (Central Counties), 90% (Eastern Counties). High: 84. Winds: N 20-30 MPH.

TONIGHT: Decreasing showers early in the evening. Partly cloudy by day break. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 74. Winds: W 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a few isolated leftover showers and thunderstorms from Laura. Chance of rain: 20%. High: SW 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and very warm. Low: 77. High: 99. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and not as warm. Low: 78. High: 97. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: A cold front will approach the area and may stall before it gets here. Partly cloudy and hot with a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 79. High: 98. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as hot. Chance of rain; 20%. Low: 77. High: 94. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 75. High: 93. Winds: W 10 MPH.