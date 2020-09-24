Thursday Morning Forecast: Rain out, clouds are in for Thursday

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies and slightly warmer. High: 78. Winds: N 10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 62. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies and trending warmer. High: 82. Winds: SE 5 MPH.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 65. High: 84. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warm. Low: 66. High: 86. Winds: S 5 MPH.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Low: 68. High: 87. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies will continue as a cold front pushes closer to us. Low: 69. High: 86. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Significantly cooler as the front clears the area. Low: 55. High: 74. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.