Thursday Morning Forecast: Lots of sun this afternoon

CHICAGO (KETK/AP) - A death-row inmate convicted of kidnapping and killing a Texas teenager more than 25 years ago has received a federal execution date in November.

According to the Department of Justice, Orlando Hall is set to die on November 19 and would be the eighth inmate put to death this year by the federal government. There had been only three in the previous half-century and were all during George W. Bush's first term in office.