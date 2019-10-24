Thursday Morning Forecast: Highlighting tonight’s rain chances

TODAY: Most of today will remain dry as clouds increase ahead of the cold front. Our Western counties will see the rain first this evening. Highs will remain in the 70s with partly cloudy skies today. Chance of rain: 20% (west). High: 76. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Rain will move in later, however, the risk for severe weather remains low at this time. After the front pushes through the area temps will become chilly. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 52. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: On and off showers and thunderstorms are expected for all of East Texas. The best chances will be in the morning. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 55. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: We’ll be drying out very early in the morning. Partly cloudy skies are expected with cool temperatures in the afternoon. Low: 46. High: 62. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 45. High: 70. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Another cold front will push through the area helping to cool things down. Mostly sunny skies expected. Low: 47. High: 60. Winds: N 15-20 MPH.

TUESDAY: Slightly warmer with mostly sunny skies. Highs will still be well below average. Low: 38. High 63. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies as a weak disturbance moves through. Low: 40. High: 62. Winds: NE 5-10.