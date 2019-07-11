Breaking News
Officials believe Liberty City bank robbery connected to a second outside San Antonio
Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Meteorologists track Tropical Storm Barry in the Gulf

Thursday Midday Forecast: Rain chances and cooler weather from Tropical Storm Barry

News
Posted: / Updated:

TODAY: Mostly sunny for a majority of the day. Just a few upper level clouds. Staying humid! Still hot. High: 93-95. Wind: NNE 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and calm night, temps decently cool. Low: 73, Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies and likely the most comfortable day of the week! Still humid. A 10% chance of a few afternoon storms in eastern areas, 20% in parts of Deep East Texas. Low: 73. High: 92. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Impacts from the Tropical Storm Barry possible, but mostly just scattered showers, a 30% to 40% chance of rain and storms. Not as hot. Low: 72. Highs: middle to upper 80s. Wind: Northeast 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: A 30% chance for some rain and storms – heavier rain likely to occur into Louisiana. Mostly cloudy and milder. Low: 73. High: 88. Wind: NE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Humid. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 70. High: 89. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A 20% chance of a shower. Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 72. High: 92. Winds: South-SW 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Hotter. Low: 75. High: 93. Winds: SW 10 mph.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KETK She Shed Giveaway Powered by Doran Mechanical

KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC