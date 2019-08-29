Thursday Midday Forecast: Hurricane Dorian now predicted to become a category 4 storm before landfall

News
Posted: / Updated:

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 8-29-19 

TODAY: Very warm and humid. Few clouds popping up this afternoon. An isolated shower or two is possible but coverage is less than 20%. High: 94. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies, dry, and another warm night. Low: 75, Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Isolated showers chance (20%). Low: 74. High: 92. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Decreasing clouds to more sunshine and lower humidity. Lows: upper 60s to lower 70s. Highs: lower 90s. Wind: East, NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Partly to mostly sunny and warm. Low: 69. High: 93. Wind: NE 10 mph.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: A few clouds passing through. Still pleasant. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: lower to middle 90s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Trending Right Now

KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC