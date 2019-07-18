Thursday Midday Forecast: Cooler outlook for next week

News
Posted: / Updated:



EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 7-18-19

TODAY: Skies becoming more and more sunny. Hot & humid with heat index values well above 100°. Highs: 93-97. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear night with winds slightly calmer. Morning clouds form up by sunrise.

FRIDAY: Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. Breezy at times and hot. High: 95. Winds: South 15 mph.

SATURDAY & SATURDAY: Morning clouds to mostly sunny into the afternoon. Hot and very humid. Lows: middle 70s. Highs: 94-96. Wind: South 10 mph. Afternoon heat index will make it feel like 103° – 109°. A 10% to 20% chance of isolated PM showers in Deep East Texas and far eastern areas.

MONDAY: An approaching cold front will bring a few storms in the area. Remaining very warm. Chances of rain and storms at 20% (could increase). Low: 76. High: 93. Wind: South, becoming North 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, still about a 20% chance of rain. Otherwise, some lower humidity. Low: lower 70s. Highs: upper 80s to around 90. Wind: NE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Decreasing clouds. Lower humidity, still warm. Low: 72. High: 90. Wind: NE 10 mph.



Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KETK She Shed Giveaway Powered by Doran Mechanical

KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC