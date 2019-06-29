Thundering 13 star’s grandpa battling cancer, asks community for help

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – They are Lufkin legends.

Two years ago the Thundering 13 played in the Little League World Series and won the US title.

The next year the did exactly the same thing in the Youth League World Series.

Now they are asking for help as one of their biggest fans is battling stage four cancer.

Hunter Ditsworth is part of the biggest thing to come out of Lufkin in recent memory and now his family could use a hand from the same community that supported him through two world series runs.

“We’re having a big fundraiser for my grandpa, we’re raising money (because) he has stage four cancer and we’re just hoping he can beat it and get through it,” said Hunter Ditsworth.

During the 2017 Little League World Series and 2018 Youth League World Series David Ditsworth was easily the biggest fan in the crowd, supporting his grandson at every game no matter what.

“Everybody probably knows me from the Thundering 13 dying my hair orange, that’s the best summer of my whole life watching my grandson excel on the mound and on the field,” said David Ditsworth.

This isn’t the first time David Ditsworth battled cancer.

“I fought this 12 years ago and thought I had it whooped, but I don’t guess it really ever goes away, you just keep it at bay,” said David Ditsworth.

When it returned, everything stopped.

“I had practice the day we figured out he had cancer and it was just bad, I didn’t go to practice we went and talked to him,” said Hunter Ditsworth.

The family runs a firework business and is using that plus their love for grilling and barbequing to raise money to help their dad and grandpa.

And people are eating it up.

“It means a lot,” said Hunter Ditsworth. “It just shows how good this community is and it really does mean a lot.”

“Hopefully one day I can turn around and show my support to other people too,” said David Ditsworth.

To help Mr. Ditsworth in his fight you can visit their firework stand, on highway 69 south just past Spring Lake Drive.