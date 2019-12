SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – After driving through Sulphur Springs, three people were arrested having around 200 identifications in their possession.

According to the local authorities, Karizma Renea Miller, 18, Veronica Swinney, 29, and Corey Allen Duvall, 21. All are being charged with first-degree fraud.

The Sulphur Springs police department mentions that Duvall was arrested after giving consent for his vehicle to be searched and finding the ID’s inside.