Three men with Texas ties among sailors on WWII submarine lost for 75 years

TEXAS (KETK) – For the past 75 years, researches have been left with unanswered questions from WWII, where is USS Grayback?

Families have also been searching for answers as their loved ones were among those reported missing in action.

That is until Sunday when one mystery was solved.

The USS Grayback and the final resting place of 81 sailors in WWII have finally been discovered off the coast of Japan thanks to the Lost 52 Project. The project is a group dedicated to locating 52 submarines that went missing during the war.

The Lost 52 Project was created by Tim Taylor after the discovery of the USS R12. Taylor’s team is now in search of 52 other submarines that have yet to be located since WWII with the goal of discovering where those sailors are and to bring closure to families.

Their most recent discovery in Japan marks the first time the USS Grayback has been seen in decades. According to the Navy, the USS Grayback set out from Pearl Harbour back in 1944 to patrol the seas south of Japan. It was slated to arrive back in Midway but never arrived.

The Navy declared it lost about a month later.

Oneternalpatrol.com reports 81 sailors were assigned to the USS Grayback. That includes James Edgar Barnett who, according to oneternalpatrol.com, has ties to Big Spring, James Ray Dodson from Cameron who was a Coxswain and Vincent Murry Rauber from Austin who was an Ensign.