Three dead, one stable after striking tree

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A driver and two young passengers have died after driving into the opposite lane and striking a tree, according to Jean Dark, Sergeant Texas Highway Patrol.
On Wednesday after 4:00 p.m., Troopers responded to a crash on US 287 just north of Palestine.
Reports revealed the driver of a Toyota Camry, driven by Ruby Kwame, 34, of Palestine was driving South when she drove into the opposite lane striking a trash can and tree.
Kwame was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge James Westley.
Two passengers age four and two were transported to a Palestine hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Another passenger, 8-months-old, was transported to a Palestine hospital in stable condition.
Reports indicate they were all wearing seat belts.
The crash remains under investigation.