Three dead, one stable after striking tree

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
car wreck

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A driver and two young passengers have died after driving into the opposite lane and striking a tree, according to Jean Dark, Sergeant Texas Highway Patrol.

On Wednesday after 4:00 p.m., Troopers responded to a crash on US 287 just north of Palestine.

Reports revealed the driver of a Toyota Camry, driven by Ruby Kwame, 34, of Palestine was driving South when she drove into the opposite lane striking a trash can and tree.

Kwame was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge James Westley.

Two passengers age four and two were transported to a Palestine hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Another passenger, 8-months-old, was transported to a Palestine hospital in stable condition.

Reports indicate they were all wearing seat belts.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

KETK She Shed Giveaway Powered by Doran Mechanical

KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC