Three dead, one stable after striking tree

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A driver and two young passengers have died after driving into the opposite lane and striking a tree, according to Jean Dark, Sergeant Texas Highway Patrol.

On Wednesday after 4:00 p.m., Troopers responded to a crash on US 287 just north of Palestine.

Reports revealed the driver of a Toyota Camry, driven by Ruby Kwame, 34, of Palestine was driving South when she drove into the opposite lane striking a trash can and tree.

Kwame was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge James Westley.

Two passengers age four and two were transported to a Palestine hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Another passenger, 8-months-old, was transported to a Palestine hospital in stable condition.

Reports indicate they were all wearing seat belts.

The crash remains under investigation.