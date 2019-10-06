Thousands gathered for CityFest in downtown Tyler for day 1

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After months of preparations, CityFest has begun with a large turnout in downtown Tyler.

On Saturday evening, thousands gathered in the square celebrating unity, the power of prayer, and giving tribute to churches across East Texas who have served time, their people, and savior.

“I love most of the people who are going to sing here. and I’m a musician myself, and just being around fellow Christians and just being able to evangalize,” said Addison Palmer, attendant.

The free event will continue on Sunday with concerts starting at 6:00 p.m.

For more information about their event, follow their Facebook page HERE.